Alleging graft, municipal councillors stage walkout

By Express News Service

ELURU: Sixteen councillors staged a walkout from the Tadepalligudem municipal council meeting on Monday. The meet was chaired by in-charge chairman Marishetti Subba Rao. The councillors were reportedly angry over the official ‘inaction’ to curb the illegal constructions on the national highway. Earlier, Subba Rao requested municipal commissioner to look into the issue after some raised objections in the meeting.

A statement regarding the issue led to a heated argument. The protesting councillors alleged that a government official had occupied a government land, worth Rs 2 crore, on the national highway. They further said some officials were accepting lakhs of rupees to overlook cases regarding illegal structures.