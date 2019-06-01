GITAM students take out awareness rally

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: An awareness rally was organised by faculty and students of GITAM Dental College and Hospital on the Beach Road here on Friday on the occasion of No Tobacco Day. During the rally, public placards were displayed to inform the public about adverse effects of smoking or chewing tobacco.

While flagging off the rally, GITAM president M Sri Bharat said as per the motto of the World Health Organisation (WHO), all personnel in health profession must ensure prevention of smoking.Principal K Gangadhara Prasad said tobacco use causes various types of cancers, cardiovascular (heart) diseases, TB and several other diseases and life span of smokers is reduced by 6 to 10 years compared to non-smokers.

Vice-principals Y Ravi Shankar and K V Prabhakara Rao and programme coordinator Manish Kumar along with over 350 doctors and students participated in the rally and also distributed pamphlets.

A screening camp for oral cancer is being conducted till June 4 at GITAM Dental College & Hospital, Rushikonda, Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, a rally was taken out by the District Medical and Health Department to generate awareness among people about national control programme. The rally began at DMHO office and culminated at Rama Talkies junction.

Speaking on the occasion, DMHO S Tirupati Rao said there were 1.8 crore people who were smoking in both the Telugu states. According to Global Adult Tobacco Survey, the highest number of smokers (14.2 per cent) are there in Andhra Pradesh. He said a series of programmes will be organised as part of the World No Tobacco Day.