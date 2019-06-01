Home States Andhra Pradesh

Many aspirants as Jagan Mohan Reddy sets out to select his Andhra Cabinet

It is learnt that the CM is in favour of accommodating in the Cabinet some senior leaders representing the YSRC in the Legislative Council.

Published: 01st June 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with akshayapatra foundation and school education department at CM camp office near Vijayawada on Friday. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  As Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sets out to constitute his Cabinet on June 8, now it is for the ministerial aspirants to get into his good books.

With the YSRC winning an overwhelming 151 MLAs in the 175-member Assembly, there is a stiff competition among the party leaders for Cabinet berths.

Though he was busy meeting officials, who came to his residence since morning on Friday apart from reviewing school education department’s functioning, sources said that he spared time to discuss with party senior leaders the all-important task of Cabinet formation.

It is learnt that the CM is in favour of accommodating in the Cabinet some senior leaders representing the YSRC in the Legislative Council.

As Jagan, during the electioneering, assured of ministerial berths to some of the leaders such as Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who won against TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh from Mangalagiri, Marri Rajasekhar, who gave up Chilakaluripet seat to a woman candidate chosen by the party, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy from Ongole, now the exercise will be narrowed down to filling up the remaining berths.

ALSO READ | Jagan Mohan Reddy’s 'complete shakedown of capital' announcement makes realtors adopt wait and watch policy

Sources said that Jagan Mohan Reddy postponed his earlier plan to occupy his chambers in the Interim Government Complex (IGC) in Velagapudi from Friday to 8.39 am on June 8. The Chief Minister will perform pooja and later sign important files that day. Later, the swearing-in ceremony of his ministers will take place in the ground adjacent to the Interim Government Complex.

Dharmana, Botsa in Cabinet berth race

The first meet of Council of Minister will be held the same day. Those who are in the race for ministerial berths include Dharmana Prasada Rao, Tammineni Sitaram and Reddy Santhi from Srikakulam; Botsa Satyanarayana, K Veerabhadra Swamy, Pushpa Srivani and Rajanna Dora from Vizianagaram; Gudivada Amarnath, Gorle Babu Rao and Mutyala Naidu from Visakhapatnam; P Subash Chandrabose and K Kannababu from East Godavari; Alla Nani, Taneti Vanitha and Grandhi Srinivas from West Godavari; K Parthasarathy and Meka Venkata Pratap Apparao from Krishna district.

ALSO READ | Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy ups midday meal workers' payment to Rs 3000

There are four aspirants from Guntur — Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, Marri Rajasekhar, Ambati Rambabu and Kona Raghupathi.

Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Adimulapu Suresh (Prakasam district), Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Mekapati Goutham Reddy (Nellore), Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Karunakar Reddy, RK Roja (Chittoor), G Srikanth Reddy, Amzad Basha (Kadapa), Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Sridevi (Kurnool), Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, Kapu Ramachandra Reddy (Anantapur) are the others eyeing Cabinet berths.

ALSO READ | YSRC cadre change Narasaraopet Anna Canteen to Rajanna Canteen

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to organise department-wise reviews from Saturday.

He will review Finance and Revenue departments on Saturday and Education department on June 3, Water Resources and Housing departments on June 4, Agriculture and Allied Sectors on June 5 and CRDA on June 6.

Renovation of the first floor of the first block, where the CMO is located, is being done in accordance with ‘Vasthu’ rules. Chambers of the Chief Secretary is being shifted to the next room.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh cabinet Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra CM Jagan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp