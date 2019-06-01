Realty upbeat as government set to review big-ticket projects

G Janardhana Rao By

VISAKHAPATNAM: Real estate industry, which has been plagued by various issues in the last one year, is upbeat with the change of guard in the State. Industry sources say they are pinning hopes on new Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who promised to take proactive steps to help the industry grow. Construction of 2,000 buildings has almost come to halt in the city due to scarcity of sand and other issues, according to them. Sources in the realty sector say the government’s plan to review big-ticket projects such as Adani Data Centre and Bhogapuram greenfield airport, may impact land prices in the project areas. However, there will not be any major changes in land prices in other areas, they opine.

With the election of MVV Satyanarayana, himself a builder, as MP from Visakhapatnam, industry circles are on a high. They are confident that he will find a solution to most of the problems faced by the construction industry as he is aware of each one of them. CREDAI Vizag chapter president B Srinivasa Rao said good days are ahead for the industry and predicted positive growth in the next couple of years.

Stating that the growth of real estate has been sluggish, Srinivasa Rao sought revision of sand policy and relaxation of GST norms. He said the revised GST might appear lower than the earlier GST. However, under the new scheme, the builders are not allowed to avail input tax subsidy on procurement and this was passed on to end users resulting in escalation of prices of apartments or homes, he said and added that despite problems, growth of the industry had been better in Visakhapatnam when compared to other cities in the State.

Satyanarayana told TNIE that he would concentrate on problems of real estate in the district. He would meet the GVMC Commissioner and the principal secretary to resolve certain problems the industry is facing currently. The YSRCP MP said Jagan Mohan Reddy was very positive with regard to development of real estate when the issues were brought to his notice by a delegation of CREDAI. He said the Chief Minister had promised the delegation to extend hand-holding to the industry.

Referring to sand problem, Satyanarayana said sand supply was hit following Supreme Court’s restrictions on sand mining in rivers. In view of the Apex Court’s directive, the alternative should be found to preserve natural resources, he said. Satyanarayana said rock sand should be promoted as an alternative in construction. However, since the production of rock salt consumes electricity, the government should provide subsidy. Satyanarayana hoped that the government would agree to give subsidy. He said after the expansion of Cabinet he would take up various issues and expressed the confidence that he would get them resolved.

Industry sources said the new government should hold a meeting with the cement industry and stakeholders so as to bring down spiralling prices of cement. Stating that there are no sand ramps in Vizag district, they said 200 to 250 truckloads of sand is required daily.

