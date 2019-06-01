Home States Andhra Pradesh

School buses without fitness certificates will be seized after June 15: Andhra RTA

As schools are scheduled to reopen in the second week of June, the Road Transport Authority (RTA) is gearing up to check fitness of their buses.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: As schools are scheduled to reopen in the second week of June, the Road Transport Authority (RTA) is gearing up to check the fitness of their buses. According to sources, the district has 1,600 schools, which operate 3,200 buses in total. The officials earlier set a deadline of May 15 for the schools to obtain fitness certificates (FCs) for their buses. However, it has reportedly been extended by a month and the schools can now obtain the same till June 15.

According to RTA officials, they would issue FCs only after physical inspection of the buses, and that those without this certificate would be seized. Transport officials said the school buses should be restricted ed from going upwards of 40kmph and their drivers should be below 60 years of age, with a minimum experience of five years. They are required to undergo medical tests and should be fit enough to operate the vehicles.

The buses should have valid insurance, first-aid kit, fire extinguisher and emergency doors. The drivers should put the details of the children and route map, on display prominently in the bus. Space has to be provided to facilitate children to keep their bags. One complaint book should be kept invariably in the bus.

Siri Anand, RTO, Rajamahendravaram told TNIE that speed governors also would have to be installed on all buses. The management would have to get the FCs by June 15, otherwise, buses would be seized. 
Anand said that random checkings would be done on the buses once the schools reopened. 12 private school buses were seized in the last two-three days, it is learnt. 

Buses ferry marriage parties, seized
It is learnt that 12 private school buses were seized in the district in the last few days, as those ferried marriage parties on basis of fees charged. The buses were seized at Jaggampeta, Kattipudi, Pithapuram and other areas

