Students take out awareness rally to mark World No Tobacco Day

Sibar Institute of Dental Sciences and DMHO organised an awareness rally in the city on Friday to mark World No Tobacco Day.  

An awareness rally being taken out in Guntur on Friday to mark World No Tobacco Day | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Sibar Institute of Dental Sciences and DMHO organised an awareness rally in the city on Friday to mark World No Tobacco Day.     District Medical and Health Officer Dr J Yasmin flagged off the rally at the Collectorate, in which a large number of students participated.  

Speaking on the occasion, Dr L Krishna Prasad, Dean, expressed concern over increase in use of tobacco products. The government and NGOs should promote awareness in a big way among people about the hazards of tobacco consumption, he said. 

The DMHO said the government initiated several measures to curb the use of tobacco in any form to protect the health of people. Guntur Government General Hospital Superintendent Dr DS Raju Naidu, Dr Babu Rao and others participated in the No Tobacco rally.

World No Tobacco Day

