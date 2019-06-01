Training in yoga, soft skills, sports to empower BPL girl students

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a novel initiative, girl students belonging to BPL families from government schools in the neighbourhood of NTPC Simhadri, are undergoing training during summer residential training programme under the Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM). The objective of the GEM, brainchild of NTPC, was to support the cause of girl child and to make every girl aware about essential education, health and self-defence programmes. The children participating in the development programme are in the age group of 10-12 years.

A Jagannath, senior manager, CSR NTPC Simhadri, said it was essential for the education system to enhance and empower girl-child in developing social, emotional and thinking skills. A pilot programme of GEM was launched in Rihand, Singrauali and Vindhyachal in 2018. Following success of the pilot programme, it has been expanded to other places.

Under the initiative, there are tailor-made programmes, which will cover basic communication skills in English and elementary education in Maths, hygiene and nutrition, yoga, crafts and sports. To develop their social skills talks on gender diversity issues, group activities, movie screening on social issues, cyber safety, music, dance, theatre etc. are also being organised, he said.

He said toppers from mandal parishad primary schools in Parawada mandal were selected for the 28-day camp, which is being conducted by Aware, a Hyderabad-based NGO. After medical check-up 129 students were shortlisted and of them 120 students are attending the residential training programme, he said. The participants are given accommodation in executive trainees’ hostel. A control room with CCTV was set up for the safety of girl children.