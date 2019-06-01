Home States Andhra Pradesh

We are not involved in Dalit man lynching: Panchayat Secretaries Association

They said Nukaraju, also in-charge of the Venkatapuram panchayat, was arrested without any proper evidence against him.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Representatives of Panchayat Secretaries Association on Friday submitted a petition to the district revenue officer stating that the Singampalli panchayat secretary Palati Nukaraju, one of the 10 arrested in connection to the lynching of a Dalit man on Wednesday, was not involved in the incident. 

They said Nukaraju, also in-charge of the Venkatapuram panchayat, was arrested without any proper evidence against him. Seeking a magisterial inquiry into the incident, they added every official with an additional charge must be relieved of their responsibilities if Nukaraju was not released immediately.

Jonnada Narasimharao, president of the association’s unit in the district, said Nukaraju was in the village for works related to water pipelines, and later attended a function there. “The mangoes must have fallen on the ground due to strong winds. Picking something from the ground is not a crime,” he said about the incident.  

Thirty-year-old Bikki Srinivas was thrashed to death for allegedly stealing mangoes from an orchard in the village. Later, his body was hanged from the ceiling in the panchayat office to project his death as a suicide. Among the 10 arrested, two were lessees of the orchard, Kadiyam Nageswara Rao and M Ramakrishna, and 7 were panchayat department staffers. East Godavari, with 1,061 villages and 750 clusters, has only 560 panchayat secretaries. So, many are given additional responsibilities of other panchayats as well.

