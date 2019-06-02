Be in forefront of war on social evils: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Home States Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has underscored the need for writers and litterateurs to promote progressive and positive thinking among people even while holding a mirror to the happenings in society.

Speaking at the valedictory of death centenary of an eminent social reformer, Kandukuri Veeresalingam, who was popularly known as Andhra Raja Ram Mohan Roy, he said Veeresalingam was forward-looking in his outlook and was ahead of his times. He was against bigotry and superstitious beliefs.

Paying rich tributes to Veeresalingam on the occasion, Venkaiah Naidu said he was a strong advocate of widow remarriage, opposed dowry and caste systems as also child marriage. Veeresalingam batted for empowering women through education, he said.

He said today’s writers, authors, poets and columnists have a responsibility in promoting modern and reform-oriented thinking among people, while preserving our culture and heritage. Merely chronicling or recounting events in a society was not enough. Writers should also point to the foibles of society and suggest correctives, he added. The Vice President said although the country has made rapid strides in various fields, there were many challenges. Expressing his anguish over instances of social and gender discrimination, he called upon writers to be in the forefront in the fight against social evils and in bringing about an attitudinal change among the people.

