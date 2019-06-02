‘CBI probe against Naidu not unlikely’

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: BJP State in-charge Sunil Deodhar did not rule out CBI inquiry against former Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on the allegations of corruption against him if the State government comes out with enough evidence.Replying to a question if the BJP government at the Centre would initiate CBI inquiry against the TDP chief as it has been charging Naidu with corruption, during a press conference here on Saturday, Sunil Deodhar said the State government should probe into the matter and if it asks the Centre for a CBI inquiry against Naidu it may consider it.