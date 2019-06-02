East Godavari collector gives nod to Rs 22000 crore annual credit plan

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: District Collector Kartikeya Misra has released the annual credit plan (ACP) for the year 2019-20 with an outlay of Rs 22,238 crore. In a meeting held with bankers at the Collectorate earlier this week, Misra said the banks’ lending performance in East Godavari was good and Rs 900 crore was given to tenant farmers as loans in the last year. Lending to the priority sector and SC, ST, Kapu and other minority communities has seen an annual growth rate of 130-140 per cent, he added.

Stating that the loan disbursement rate was substantially higher in the district, he explained lending to SHGs, and for PMEGP (Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme) and MSME activities were also given good support.

The collector stressed the need for setting up more branches of banking institutions in all the mandals to promote thrift, and maintaining fiscal discipline in all the three divisions of the district. As much as Rs 500 crore was spent on improving road connectivity in the Agency areas, he added.

Lead District Manager BV Subrahmanyam,who presented the ALC, said a total of Rs 19,347 crore was given as advances to all sectors last year, and added that the target for this year was Rs 22,235 crore. Of the total amount, Rs 17,733 crores would be extended to the priority sector and Rs 5,828 crore to the non priority sector.

Joint Collector-2 Ch Sathi Babu, Trainee Asst Collector Prathibha Rani, Andhra Bank Deputy GM KVS Rama Mohan Rao and other district officials were also present.