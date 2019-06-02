Home States Andhra Pradesh

East Godavari collector gives nod to Rs 22000 crore annual credit plan

Lending to the priority sector and SC, ST, Kapu and other minority communities has seen an annual growth rate of 130-140 per cent, he added.

Published: 02nd June 2019 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: District Collector Kartikeya Misra has released the annual credit plan (ACP) for the year 2019-20 with an outlay of Rs 22,238 crore. In a meeting held with bankers at the Collectorate earlier this week, Misra said the banks’ lending performance in East Godavari was good and Rs 900 crore was given to tenant farmers as loans in the last year. Lending to the priority sector and SC, ST, Kapu and other minority communities has seen an annual growth rate of 130-140 per cent, he added.

Stating that the loan disbursement rate was substantially higher in the district, he explained lending to SHGs, and for PMEGP (Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme) and MSME activities were also given good support.

The collector stressed the need for setting up more branches of banking institutions in all the mandals to promote thrift, and maintaining fiscal discipline in all the three divisions of the district. As much as Rs 500 crore was spent on improving road connectivity in the Agency areas, he added.

Lead District Manager BV Subrahmanyam,who presented the ALC, said a total of Rs 19,347 crore was given as advances to all sectors last year, and added that the target for this year was Rs 22,235 crore. Of the total amount, Rs 17,733 crores would be extended to the priority sector and Rs 5,828 crore to the non priority sector.
Joint Collector-2 Ch Sathi Babu,  Trainee Asst Collector Prathibha Rani, Andhra Bank Deputy GM KVS Rama Mohan Rao and other district officials were also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
East Godavari Annual Credit Plan MSME

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp