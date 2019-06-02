Home States Andhra Pradesh

Missing kids found dead in box in Kakinada, murder suspected 

In a tragic incident, two children who had gone missing from a function more than a week ago were found dead inside a wooden box in an abandoned school building on Saturday.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: In a tragic incident, two children who had gone missing from a function more than a week ago were found dead inside a wooden box in an abandoned school building on Saturday. Police were trying to ascertain whether the children themselves got into the box and died of suffocation after the lid got closed or they were murdered and stuffed into the box.

The incident happened in Jaddangi, an interior forest area, under Rajavommangi police limits in the Rampachodavarm forest division. The children – Bollem Prasanth Kumar and Chadem Karthik – both aged around 10 years, hailed from Rajavommangi village. The boys used to go to the village to play, police said.

On May 25, Prasanth and Karthik went to Jaddangi to attend a marriage function from where they disappeared.As they did not return home, the parents and relatives of Prasanth and Karthik made a frantic search for them in the two villages and nearby areas without success. Later, they lodged a complaint with the Jaddangi police station.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, some children, while playing cricket at Rajavommangi, went in search of the ball that fell into the school building. One of the boys entered the premises and sensed foul smell emanating from the building and alerted the villagers.

On being informed about the foul smell by villagers, Rajavommangi police reached the place, went inside the abandoned building and found a wooden box. On opening it, they found the bodies of the two children in it.

