Pension for kidney patients

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: As many as 493 patients with chronic kidney ailments in East Godavari will benefit from the State government’s decision to hike pension for them. A government order has been issued increasing the monthly support to these patients from `3,500 to `10,000 from July this year.This was part of the YSRC’ election manifesto. The total amount to be spent on the revised pension in the district is now `49.30 lakh. East Godavari has a total of 5,81,827 pension beneficiaries. As part of its commitment to implement ‘Navaratnas’, the government issued an order earlier this week enhancing social security pension for the aged.