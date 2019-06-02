Home States Andhra Pradesh

R&R colony works reviewed

District Collector Pravin Kumar has directed officials to expedite the process of land acquisition for the construction of Chintalapudi lift irrigation scheme.

By Express News Service

ELURU: District Collector Pravin Kumar has directed officials to expedite the process of land acquisition for the construction of Chintalapudi lift irrigation scheme.The collector reviewed the process of land acquisition for the irrigation project and road construction in the district here on Saturday. He asked them to submit a report on the land acquired so far, disbursement of compensation and the problems being faced during the procedure.He directed the officials to speed up the construction of rehabilitation colonies for the Polavaram project evacuees. He asked them to complete works of the colonies by July 15.  Joint Collector M Venugopal Reddy was also present.

