Home States Andhra Pradesh

Union Minister Athawale asks KCR, Jaganmohan Reddy to join NDA

The RPI (A) leader also said Modi was not against the Muslim community, pointing to his address to the NDA MPs on his agenda to study the problems of minorities.

Published: 02nd June 2019 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu states

TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale appealed to the chief ministers of two Telugu states — K Chandrasekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy — to join the NDA. Speaking to the media after attending an Iftar party here on Sunday, Ramdas Athawale said: “The NDA does not need the support of any other regional party.

But for the larger interest of the two States, I suggest KCR and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should join NDA.” Recalling his friendship with KCR when the latter was a member of Parliament, as well as remembering former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhar Reddy, Athawale said that he shared good relations with the leaders.

“We extended our support to TRS when the demand for a separate State was made in Parliament. Even Dr BR Ambedkar favoured the need for smaller states,” he said. He also said that there was a demand for special category status (SCS) from Andhra Pradesh but “we will ensure that certain projects will get support in AP.”

Not against any community
Athawale also said that “NDA is not opposing any particular community”. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not opposing any particular community. Modi swore by the Constitution of India and the same is upheld,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramdas Athawale TRS YSRCP NDA K Chandrasekhar Rao Jaganmohan Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp