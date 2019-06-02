Union Minister Athawale asks KCR, Jaganmohan Reddy to join NDA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale appealed to the chief ministers of two Telugu states — K Chandrasekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy — to join the NDA. Speaking to the media after attending an Iftar party here on Sunday, Ramdas Athawale said: “The NDA does not need the support of any other regional party.

But for the larger interest of the two States, I suggest KCR and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should join NDA.” Recalling his friendship with KCR when the latter was a member of Parliament, as well as remembering former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhar Reddy, Athawale said that he shared good relations with the leaders.

“We extended our support to TRS when the demand for a separate State was made in Parliament. Even Dr BR Ambedkar favoured the need for smaller states,” he said. He also said that there was a demand for special category status (SCS) from Andhra Pradesh but “we will ensure that certain projects will get support in AP.”

Not against any community

Athawale also said that “NDA is not opposing any particular community”. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not opposing any particular community. Modi swore by the Constitution of India and the same is upheld,” he said.