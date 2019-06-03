50 per cent of candidates take UPSC prelims in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Less than half of the total candidates registered for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preliminary examination took the examination at 22 centres in Krishna district on Sunday. Of the 9872 candidates, 4,679 candidates (47.40%) appeared in the morning session whereas 4,780 (48.42%) appeared in the afternoon session of the examination. Some 43 visually challenged candidates took the test in a special centre in Vijayawada.

While first-time candidates found the questions difficult due to change in pattern, questions were moderately difficult for the second timers. The UPSC preliminary examination comprises of two compulsory papers of 200 marks each. Both the question papers are of the objective type and two hours’ time is allotted to each paper. Paper I took place between 9.30am to 11.30 am and Paper II from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Third-timer examinee Manusuri Jyotsna said,“The questions this year were less difficult than the past few years. The questions were focussed on current affairs. There were also many tricky questions.” Candidate Afreen Shaik, appearing for the first time, said,“The questions were really tough and not like the model question papers that I had practised.”