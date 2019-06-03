Home States Andhra Pradesh

50 per cent of candidates take UPSC prelims in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh

While first-time candidates found the questions difficult due to change in pattern, questions were moderately difficult for the second timers.

Published: 03rd June 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

A security woman checks the shoes of a candidate at a UPSC preliminary examination centre in the city on Sunday

A security woman checks the shoes of a candidate at a UPSC preliminary examination centre in the city on Sunday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Less than half of the total candidates registered for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preliminary examination took the examination at 22 centres in Krishna district on Sunday.  Of the 9872 candidates, 4,679 candidates (47.40%) appeared in the morning session whereas 4,780 (48.42%) appeared in the afternoon session of the examination. Some 43 visually challenged candidates took the test in a special centre in Vijayawada. 

While first-time candidates found the questions difficult due to change in pattern, questions were moderately difficult for the second timers. The UPSC preliminary examination comprises of two compulsory papers of 200 marks each. Both the question papers are of the objective type and two hours’ time is allotted to each paper. Paper I took place between 9.30am to 11.30 am and Paper II from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. 

Third-timer examinee Manusuri Jyotsna said,“The questions this year were less difficult than the past few years. The questions were focussed on current affairs. There were also many tricky questions.” Candidate Afreen Shaik, appearing for the first time, said,“The questions were really tough and not like the model question papers that I had practised.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh UPSC exam candidates Krishna district UPSC exam candidates UPSC Prelims exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp