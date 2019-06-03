Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to meet Sri Sarada Peetham pontiff on Tuesday

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In his first visit to the Port City after taking the reins of the State on Tuesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet Sri Sarada Peetham pontiff Swami Swaroopanandendra Saraswati, to seek his blessings.Jagan will fly down to the city in the morning and reach the peetham at 10 am. After meeting the seer, he will be leaving for Amaravati at 11.20 am, according to sources.

The Chief Minister’s visit assumes significance in the wake of Cabinet expansion on June 8. Jagan of late has been following the advice of the seer, who has fixed ‘muhurtams’ for his padayatra, selection of party nominees and oath-taking ceremony. After the conclusion of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, Jagan met the pontiff in Tirumala. On the day of counting when results were trickling in, the YSRC chief called up the pontiff and thanked him for his blessings.

The seer had performed Raja Shyamala Yagam, which used to be performed by the erstwhile rulers before heading for battles, for Jagan. The same yagam was performed by Swaroopanandendra Swamy for Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao at his farmhouse before Telangana Assembly elections in which the TRS had clinched a resounding victory.Jagan first met the pontiff when he visited the peetham at Chinamushidiwada in the city in 2015 to participate in its anniversary celebrations.

He had then visited Simhachalam temple as per the advice of the seer. Jagan also visited the peetham in 2016 to participate in anniversary celebrations. The YSRCP leader had even performed special rituals at Rishikesh ashram of Swaroopanandendra Saraswati.

Jagan had also met Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swamy on the outskirts of Hyderabad before setting off for his padayatra. Jagan’s spree of visits to Hindu temples and seers in the last couple of years had raised many eyebrows.Meanwhile, Sarada Peetham has become a hub of activity after the elections as the newly-elected MLAs and MPs mostly belonging to YSRCP have been making a beeline for peetham to seek blessings of Swami Swaroopanandendra. Among those who met the seer include MLAs Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Kapu Ramachandra Reddy, Maddi Venugopal, Samineni Udayabhanu, P Umashankar Ganesh, Sambangi China Appala Naidu, Tippala Nagireddy, Gudivada Amarnath, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Pendem Dorababu and Golla Babu Rao, and MPs MVV Satyanarayana and Bellana Chandrasekhar. Endowments Commissioner V Padmavati, Kanaka Durga temple executive officer Koteswaramma and Simhachalam Devasthanam EO K Ramachandra Mohan also met the pontiff.

Meanwhile, YSRCP Bheemili MLA Avanthi Srinivasa Rao visited Sarada Peetham to oversee the arrangements for Jagan’s visit on Tuesday.Peetham, which was set up in 1997 at Chinnamushidiwada in Pendurthy, shot to fame when former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and actors Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu visited the peetham in 2002. Later, Kanchi seer Jayendra Saraswati visited the peetham in 2008.

The peetham was named as Sarada Peetham after temple of Goddess Sarada was consecrated on the peetham premises. Swaroopanandendra Saraswati began his ‘chaturmasa deeksha’ in 1998. Later, five more temples were built on the peetham premises. It also imparts free training on Vedas to several students. It continues to attract visitors, including VVIPs, from across the country.