Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to reveal ministers’ names at June 7 meeting

The Chief Minister will ask his MLAs and MLCs to be ready for the Assembly session, which will be convened once the Cabinet takes a shape.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ( File Photo | P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will chair the YSRC Legislature Party meeting on June 7. It is expected that the Chief Minister will announce the names of his Cabinet colleagues during the meeting, which will be held at Jagan’s Tadepalli residence.According to sources, the Chief Minister wants to announce the names of his Cabinet colleagues in front of his party MLAs and MLCs. 

Jagan is taking various factors  such as the representation from each district and caste into consideration for selecting his Cabinet colleagues. He will announce the names of ministers in the Legislative party meeting to get acceptance from his elected representatives. The Chief Minister is likely to induct one or two MLCs into the Cabinet, sources said adding those districts having more number of Assembly seats will get two-three ministers while smaller districts will have a single representation.

Apart from this, Jagan will also inform his MLAs and MLCs about the priorities of his government and ask the elected representatives to work towards proper implementation of the government schemes and programmes. Jagan will focus on taking the Navaratnalu schemes to the people and ask his elected representatives in that direction, sources said.

The Chief Minister will ask his MLAs and MLCs to be ready for the Assembly session, which will be convened once the Cabinet takes a shape. Though the first session of Assembly might not be a stormy one with the Opposition TDP too saying that it will wait for at least six months for the government to deliver, Jagan wanted his members to come prepared over issues concerning the people and raise them in the House so that the government discusses them and comes up with a solution.

CM’s Iftar in Guntur today

GUNTUR: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the Iftar party at Police Parade Grounds here on Monday evening. This is Jagan’s first visit to Guntur after assuming charge as the Chief Minister. District Collector K Sasidhar has directed revenue and police departments to make arrangements for the CM’s event. Thousands of Muslims will participate in the Iftar. Guntur East MLA Md Mustafa and Narasaraopet MLA Dr G Srinivasa Reddy visited the venue. 

Naidu to attend TDP Iftar

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP Krishna district unit is organising Iftar party on June 3. Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu will be the chief guest. According to party sources, Iftar dinner will be held  at A1 Convention Centre in Vijayawada on Monday from 5 p.m.  After offering Namaz, the iftar will commence. TDP MLAs, MLCs, MPs, candidates who contested the recent elections including Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Kollu Ravindra and others will attend the programme. 

