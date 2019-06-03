Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government hands over its buildings in Hyderabad to Telangana

The allotment of buildings between the two States was entrusted to Governor ESL Narasimhan by the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

One of the buildings allotted to AP government in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All the buildings in Hyderabad, except two, allotted to Andhra Pradesh post-bifurcation, have been handed over to Telangana State. The AP government will be allotted only two buildings in Hyderabad, one for the police department  and another for all other departments. Thus, Telangana will get Secretariat buildings and those of heads of departments (HoDs) lying outside the Secretariat, too. 

Governor of two Telugu States ESL Narasimhan issued the orders to this effect on Sunday, as the allotment of buildings between the two States was entrusted to him by the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The “give and take” policy of the Telangana government seems to have yielded desired results. After TS obliged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s request for the inter-State deputation of an IPS officer, AP has reciprocated its neighbour’s gesture by agreeing to hand over its buildings in Hyderabad.

A day after Telangana and Andhra Pradesh CMs, K Chandrasekhar Rao and Jagan, held discussions in the presence of the Governor, the latter issued the orders. The allotment of buildings figured in the meeting between the two leaders on Saturday.

On Sunday, Rao again called on the Governor and handed over a resolution copy of his Cabinet, requesting for allotment of the buildings in Hyderabad, which were in the possession of AP.The Governor, later, issued orders accordingly.

TS CM KCR expresses happiness over Jagan govt’s move to allot buildings

 “Section 5 of the AP Reorganisation Act envisages a common capital of Hyderabad (GHMC area) for the two States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for a period not exceeding ten years. Section 7 has provided for a common Governor for the two States of Telanagana and Andhra Pradesh for a period that the President determines. Section 8 casts a special responsibility on the Governor with respect of issues of law and order, safety and security of citizenry and vital installations as well as the management and allocation of government buildings in the common capital,” the order reads.

The government of Telangana communicated their resolution No 11/2019 of the proceedings of the Council of Ministers, dated June 2, 2019.“By virtue of powers vested in me under section of 8 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, I do hereby order that the contents of the resolution be put in place by initiation of necessary and appropriate measures,” the Governor said in the order“The government of Telangana is also instructed to set apart two buildings, one for the police department and another for all other departments which would be allocated for exclusive use of the government of AP in Hyderabad,” the order from the Governor said.

“Government of Telangana is also requested to waive all outstanding claims of property tax, and public utility charges, imposed on the government of AP in possession/use of the above said buildings,” the Governor said in his order.Post bifurcation of the erstwhile combined AP, the Governor allotted existing Secretariat and HoDs buildings in the population ratio of 52:48. 

However, after the AP’s Secretariat was shifted to Amaravati, the then AP government refused to hand over the buildings in Hyderabad to Telangana. Neither the AP used the buildings nor paid the property tax. As the buildings remained under lock, there was no proper maintenance. Thus, TS wanted to put them to official use, especially Secretariat buildings.Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed happiness over the allotment of buildings in the possession of AP to TS by the Governor.

“As the AP administration is running from Amaravati, handing over vacant buildings in Hyderabad to TS is a good decision,” Rao said.He said both the States were maintaining good relations now by adopting a “give and take” policy. “This is a good sign.” “I wish prosperity and happiness for both the States and their people. All the pending issues between the two states will be resolved in an amicable manner,” Chandrasekhar Rao said.

Two for State

Two buildings, one for police and another for all other departments, have been allotted to AP government in Hyderabad

