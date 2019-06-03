Campaign against pink bollworm to raise cotton yield in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Agriculture Department has taken up a campaign in the district to promote awareness among cotton farmers to control pink bollworm. Cotton is extensively cultivated in 39 mandals of the district in Kharif. According to an estimate, cotton crop is likely to be raised in 1.9 lakh hectares this season. As part of the awareness campaign, agriculture scientists are educating cotton farmers on preventive measures to be taken to protect the crop from pink bollworm attack.

Agriculture scientist Diana said cultural control plays a key role in controlling pink bollworm in cotton. Joint Director of Agriculture M Vijayabharati said 11 lakh cotton seed packets were kept ready for Kharif. Farmers of Nadendla, Prathipadu, Guntur rural Edlapadu and other mandals who cultivated cotton last season, could not reap a good yield due to use of low quality seed. An awareness is also being created among cotton farmers about the use of quality seed to reap a good yield, she said.