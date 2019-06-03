File case against stadium committee: YSRC MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: YSRC MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy demanded that the Sports Authority of AP file a case against the committee members of Kodela Siva Prasada Rao Stadium in Narasaraopet. The MLA along with Sports Authority officials inspected the stadium on Sunday and found the records missing from the office.

The MLA alleged that the committee members had taken away the records of the past five years from the office after knowing that he was going to visit the stadium. A criminal case should be filed against the committee members of the stadium, the MLA said.

Deploring the poor maintenance of the stadium, he directed the Sports Authority officials to improve amenities for the benefit of sports persons and walkers. The MLA said he would get a water cooler installed in the stadium. He also promised to develop the stadium to encourage local sports talent.