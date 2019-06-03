Inspired by Jagan’s austerity call, government engineer from Andhra Pradesh to forego salary

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Inspired by the way new Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been implementing welfare schemes and also keeping in view the financial condition of the State, M Surendra Reddy, Superintending Engineer of the Water Resources department (WRD)’s Vamsadhara project in Srikakulam, has decided to work for the State without salary till his retirement.

Surendra Reddy on Saturday evening wrote to the Chief Engineer, requesting him to consider his appeal. At present, he draws about RS 1.65 lakh salary and will retire on March 31, 2021. Speaking to TNIE, Surendra Reddy said that he had joined the department as Assistant Executive Engineer in 1986. He had successfully executed several irrigation projects in the last three decades.

“In consultation with my son M Anudeep Reddy, a software engineer in the USA and my wife Santi, I have taken the decision of donating my salary to the State government,” he added. Surendra Reddy also said that he had been donating 20% income from the hereditary properties to the poor and meritorious students for the past 20 years.

As a result, about 32 persons are in high profile jobs, including doctors, engineers and MBA graduates. About 20 persons are enjoying settled life in the USA, including eight engineers and four doctors, he added. As 32 of the 40 poor students are settled in various positions out of his contribution, the burden on him is reduced.