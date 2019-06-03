More South Central Railway passengers opting for AC travel

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the high demand of air conditioned train travel, the South Central Railway (SCR) has added 46 AC coaches in 30 trains of the zone over the past two years. In a press release issued here on Sunday, SCR chief spokesperson Ch Rakesh said that addition of two AC II tier, 29 AC III tier and 15 AC chair car coaches has led to increase of 3,150 berths and seats in the trains.

“A train generally has four AC coaches, mostly AC II tier and AC III tier, but also AC first class coaches in some instances. Addition of an AC II tier coach ensures availability of 48 berths, while an extra AC III tier coach means 64 more berths. Addition of an AC chair car coach increases 78 seats,” he said.

According to SCR, the main reason behind rise in demand for air conditioned travel is the affordability of the AC III tier and AC chair car seats and berths. AC III tier is 2.6 times costlier than sleeper seats but is more affordable for the common public than other AC coaches.

There has been a 15 per cent annual growth of passengers opting for AC III tier whereas AC chair car coaches have witnessed an annual surge of 20 per cent, Rakesh added.While revenue from AC III tier rose by 15.6 per cent, AC chair car witnessed a growth of 26 per cent.