Home States Andhra Pradesh

More South Central Railway passengers opting for AC travel

The addition of two AC II tier, 29 AC III tier and 15 AC chair car coaches has led to increase of 3,150 berths and seats in the trains.

Published: 03rd June 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

South-Central Railways

Representational image

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   In view of the high demand of air conditioned train travel, the South Central Railway (SCR) has added 46 AC coaches in 30 trains of the zone over the past two years. In a press release issued here on Sunday, SCR chief spokesperson Ch Rakesh said that addition of two AC II tier, 29 AC III tier and 15 AC chair car coaches has led to increase of 3,150 berths and seats in the trains. 

“A train generally has four AC coaches, mostly AC II tier and AC III tier, but also AC first class coaches in some instances. Addition of an AC II tier coach ensures availability of 48 berths, while an extra AC III tier coach means 64 more berths. Addition of an AC chair car coach increases 78 seats,” he said. 

According to SCR, the main reason behind rise in demand for air conditioned travel is the affordability of the AC III tier and AC chair car seats and berths. AC III tier is 2.6 times costlier than sleeper seats but is more affordable for the common public than other AC coaches.

There has been a 15 per cent annual growth of passengers opting for AC III tier whereas AC chair car coaches have witnessed an annual surge of 20 per cent, Rakesh added.While revenue from AC III tier rose by 15.6 per cent, AC chair car witnessed a growth of 26 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Central Railway South Central Railways Ac travel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp