Plastic ban across Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Collector Md Imtiaz said that the administration would soon implement the plastic ban across Krishna district in a phased manner. He said more awareness sessions would be held so that the stakeholders voluntarily switch to eco-friendly bags.

Imtiaz made a surprise visit to Rythu Bazaar in the city on Sunday. He observed that about 90 per cent of the consumers visiting the vegetable market moved to jute or paper bags in lieu of plastic bags. “The plastic ban at all 23 Rythu Bazaars in the district came into effect from May 20.

Most of the consumers have stopped using plastic. In the coming months, we will implement it across the district to make it plastic-free,” he said, speaking to reporters. The Collector further noted that jute and eco-friendly bag manufacturers would be encouraged for a seamless transition from plastic bags.