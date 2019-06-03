Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaysai Reddy elected Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaysai Reddy was unanimously elected as the chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association (APOA), during its annual general body meeting held here on Sunday. The newly-elected general body will function for four years and it includes YSRCP Narasannapeta MLA Dharmana Krishna Das (president), RK Purushottam (secretary general), G Sashikanth (treasurer) and Badeti Venkataramaiah (senior vice-president).

The meeting formed eight sub-committees to look into finance, infrastructure, affiliations, ethics, dispute, legal, games, technical and sports development. Speaking to the media after the annual general body meeting, APOA president Dharmana Krishna Das promised to bring transparency and strive for improving sports infrastructure across the State. Synthetic tracks will be laid in all indoor stadiums, he said.