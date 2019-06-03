Shifting of Andhra Pradesh irrigation department office to Amalapuram deferred

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The shifting of Executive Engineer’s office of the Irrigation Department from Dowleswaram to Amalapuram was deferred by two weeks. The issue has been pending for the last two years as many employees are reluctant to move to Amalapuram. Political parties and trade unions are also opposing the move to shift the EE office.

As per the proposal made in 2017, a new building was constructed at Rangapuram in Amalapuram rural mandal to house the EE office. A guest house was also constructed adjacent to the new EE office building. MSS Ravi Babu, Executive Engineer, Central Division, Irrigation, had already issued a directive to all the employees pertaining to functioning of the office from the new premises in Amalapuram from June 1.

In the meantime, leaders of employees associations met Jakkampudi Raja, Rajanagaram MLA, and YSRC leader Jakkampudi Vijayalakshmi, who promised to look into the matter. It is learnt that the Irrigation Department had agreed to the representation made by the leaders of employees associations seeking more time for shifting to Amalapuram from Dowleswaram in view of reopening of schools and colleges in the first week of June.

When contacted, N Krishna Rao, Superintending Engineer, said the shifting of EE office to Amalapuram was put on hold temporarily for two weeks. The office is likely to be shifted to Amalapuram later this month.