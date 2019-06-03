Six held for attack on TDP activist

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Kolimigundla police on Sunday evening arrested six persons belonging to YSR Congress party for attacking a TDP activist. An attempt to murder case was filed against them under Section 307 of IPC. Narayana Reddy, Sekhar Reddy, Shiva Prasad Reddy, Madhusudhan Reddy, Gangadhar Reddy and Pedda Obulesu Reddy were on the run after attacking TDP activist Shiva Narayana Reddy on Saturday. Shiva Narayana Reddy suffered fracture on both of his legs and is currently undergoing treatment.