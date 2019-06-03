Home States Andhra Pradesh

Thunderstorm, lightning alert for next 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh

Thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds occurred at many places across the State on Sunday evening.

Published: 03rd June 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

A UPSC aspirant drinking water on a hot summer day at an exam centre in Tirupati on Sunday. Maximum temperature of the day was recorded at Tirupati and Jangamaheswarapuram at 44 degree Celsius

A UPSC aspirant drinking water on a hot summer day at an exam centre in Tirupati on Sunday. Maximum temperature of the day was recorded at Tirupati and Jangamaheswarapuram at 44 degree Celsius | Madhav K

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State continued to reel under severe heatwave conditions with the mercury touching  the 44 degree Celsius mark in some places. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, issued thunderstorm and lightning warning to the districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region for the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, light to moderate rains occurred at various places in Kadapa, Chittoor and Visakhapatnam districts on Sunday. 

Thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds occurred at many places across the State in the evening. Kadapa district received heavy rain. Rayachoti, Rajampet, Jammalamadugu mandals and Kadapa city received continuous rain for about an hour. Trees got uprooted and power supply was disrupted  at many places in the district.  

Paderu and Araku in the Agency areas of Visakhapatnam district witnessed rain and gusty winds. Trees got uprooted and 4 to 5 electric poles collapsed in the Agency areas.According to the AP State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), highest rainfall of 6.5 cm was recorded at Nagalapuram in Chittoor district followed by S Mydukur in Kadapa district (6.4 cm) and Pakala and Kuppam in Chittoor district (3.2 cm). 

The IMD said thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds with a speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in Coastal AP  and Rayalaseema on Monday.

At many places across the State, temperatures in excess of 400 Celsius  were recorded on Sunday. According to the IMD, as many as 10 places across the State recorded maximum temperatures above 400 Celsius. Maximum temperature of the day was recorded at Tirupati and Jangamaheswarapuram — 440 Celsius. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh rains Indian Meteorological Department Andhra Pradesh weather Andhra pradesh heat wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp