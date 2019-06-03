Thunderstorm, lightning alert for next 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State continued to reel under severe heatwave conditions with the mercury touching the 44 degree Celsius mark in some places. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, issued thunderstorm and lightning warning to the districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region for the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, light to moderate rains occurred at various places in Kadapa, Chittoor and Visakhapatnam districts on Sunday.

Thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds occurred at many places across the State in the evening. Kadapa district received heavy rain. Rayachoti, Rajampet, Jammalamadugu mandals and Kadapa city received continuous rain for about an hour. Trees got uprooted and power supply was disrupted at many places in the district.

Paderu and Araku in the Agency areas of Visakhapatnam district witnessed rain and gusty winds. Trees got uprooted and 4 to 5 electric poles collapsed in the Agency areas.According to the AP State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), highest rainfall of 6.5 cm was recorded at Nagalapuram in Chittoor district followed by S Mydukur in Kadapa district (6.4 cm) and Pakala and Kuppam in Chittoor district (3.2 cm).

The IMD said thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds with a speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in Coastal AP and Rayalaseema on Monday.

At many places across the State, temperatures in excess of 400 Celsius were recorded on Sunday. According to the IMD, as many as 10 places across the State recorded maximum temperatures above 400 Celsius. Maximum temperature of the day was recorded at Tirupati and Jangamaheswarapuram — 440 Celsius.