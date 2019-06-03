Trainee SI dies in road accident in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A trainee sub-inspector died when the bike he was riding hit a vehicle used for watering plants along the highway at Pudicherla village in Orvakal mandal on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Prabhakar (26), a native of Karatamaddi village in Gadivemula mandal of Kurnool district.

According to sources, Prabhakar came to his native village two days back from Vizag Police Training College. The accident occurred when he was going to Kurnool on his Pulsar bike on some work. Prabhakar suffered severe head injuries.

Highway patrolling staff shifted Prabhakar to Kurnool government hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. Orvakal police registered a case and investigation is on.