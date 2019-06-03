Two boys meet watery grave in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two boys drowned in a stream at Chirumamilla village in Nadendla mandal on Sunday. Nadendla Sub-Inspector D Chennakesavulu said Arudra Jaswanth (4) and Malla Manikanta (7) went into Nakka Vagu while playing on its bank. The two boys were washed away by the swirling water. Locals fished out the bodies from the stream. The police registered case.