584 pregnant women under high-risk in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh

The District Medical and Health Officer urged that safe delivery calendar for both the mother and child should be prepared and implemented by the Medical Officers of Primary Health Centres.

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Among the 6,537 pregnant women examined in East Godavari, 584 have been tested to have high-risk pregnancy, said Dr T Ramesh Kishore, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO). He inspected PHCs and government hospitals in the district.

He also reviewed the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA) scheme. Speaking to TNIE, the  DMHO said safe delivery calendar for both the mother and child should be prepared and implemented by the Medical Officers of Primary Health Centres. As many as 29 gynecologists from government hospitals, 23 from private hospitals and 7 PG medical students offered their services for conducting these tests.

Dr Ramesh Kishore instructed the Medical Officers concerned to closely monitor the condition of high risk pregnancy cases from time to time and ensure that delivery is done in the hospitals only. He suggested the doctors to spread the message about the birth planning centres and ensure that the pregnant women visit the centres two months prior to their delivery time.

Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan East Godavari pregnant women High risk pregnancy

