Andhra Pradesh bureaucrats welcome CM Jagan gesture on Hyderabad buildings

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The decision of the State government to surrender its buildings in Hyderabad to the Telangana government received applause from bureaucrats as they observe the move a good sign and the first step towards resolving issues between both the sibling States pertaining to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

As per the provisions of the Act, buildings housing government offices in the Secretariat and other parts of Hyderabad, the capital for both the States for a period of 10 years, were allotted to the two States on the basis of population. However, as the Andhra Pradesh government shifted the State capital to Amaravati in the second year after elections in 2014, most of its buildings were vacated as the staff were relocated. The buildings with AP were not handed over to Telangana even after all these years as both the governments locked horns over political reasons. The situation changed within ten days after change of guard in Andhra Pradesh as Governor ESL Narasimhan released orders to hand over these buildings in Hyderabad to Telangana government.

The decision came a day after the Governor met both the chief ministers. Welcoming the development, a senior IAS officer observed, “AP will never have ownership rights over the buildings in Hyderabad. So, it is better to handover them to the Telangana government and, in turn, ask our share of money.” The officials were of the view that 80 per cent of the issues between both the states could be resolved with discussions between the Chief Ministers and top officials.