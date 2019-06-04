Andhra Pradesh: Rajahmundry Town Hall renovation works at a brisk pace

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: On the 128th anniversary of the Rajahmundry Town Hall, the District Collector sanctioned Rs 1.1 crore for the renovation of the heritage structure.

Open air auditorium, sound system, seating, tiles and greenery works are being undertaken as part of its renovation. With the Model Code of Conduct being in force due to the general elections, the renovation works were stalled for two months. After the end of elections, the works resumed. Constructed in 1891 by Kandukuri Veeresalingam, it was the first town hall in Andhra Pradesh. The entire cost of `10,000 was borne by the social reformer.

Spread over an area of 1,720 sq yards, the hall was built for literary, reformist meetings and other activities. It consists of a library, a prayer hall and a dais. Not keen to take credit for the construction of town hall, Veeresalingam refrained from adding his name to it. To give the town hall a legal standing, a trust was constituted and registered under the name ‘The Rajahmundry Town Hall’. About 80 per cent of town hall renovation works have been completed so far. The renovation of the town hall is expected to be completed soon.