AP CM Jagan promises MLC seat to retired IPS officer Iqbal Ahmed Khan who lost to Balakrishna

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured former Inspector General of Police and retired IPS officer Iqbal Ahmed Khan to make him an MLC in the ensuing MLC elections. Jagan gave the assurance while participating in the Iftar hosted by the State government for Muslim brethren at Police Parade Grounds in Guntur on Monday ahead of Ramzan. Iqbal contested the Assembly elections from Hindupur of Anantapur district, but lost at the hands of incumbent MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna of the TDP.

Addressing the gathering after performing Namaz along with others on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the God has written a beautiful script in the holy month of Ramadan by giving thumping majority to the YSR Congress party. “He (God) always gives surprises and happiness to everyone,” he said, while reiterating his promise of being there for everyone and resolving their grievances.

On the occasion, he observed that out of the five candidates from the Muslim community who contested on the party ticket in the elections, four have won, showing people’s trust in the YSRC. Taking a dig at the TDP, he said TDP supremo had purchased 23 MLAs and three MPs of the YSRC and now that party got only 23 MLAs and three MPs. He described it as a divine justice.

He pointed out that the TDP had poached YSRC MLAs and made some of them ministers against the rule. Now that party got what it deserved.On the occasion, he assured to live up to the expectations of the people and bring back the better regime that people saw during his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s time.

Guntur East MLA Md Mustafa, senior YSRC leader Rahman and others participated.