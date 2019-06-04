Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP CM Jagan promises MLC seat to retired IPS officer Iqbal Ahmed Khan who lost to Balakrishna

Jagan said that that out of the five candidates from the Muslim community who contested on the party ticket in the elections, four have won, showing people’s trust in the YSRC.

Published: 04th June 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with Muslim religious heads during the AP government’s Iftar party at Police Parade Grounds in Guntur on Monday

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with Muslim religious heads during the AP government’s Iftar party at Police Parade Grounds in Guntur on Monday I Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured former Inspector General of Police and retired IPS officer Iqbal Ahmed Khan to make him an MLC in the ensuing MLC elections. Jagan gave the assurance while participating in the Iftar hosted by the State government for Muslim brethren at Police Parade Grounds in Guntur on Monday ahead of Ramzan. Iqbal contested the Assembly elections from Hindupur of Anantapur district, but lost at the hands of incumbent MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna of the TDP.

Addressing the gathering after performing Namaz along with others on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the God has written a beautiful script in the holy month of Ramadan by giving thumping majority to the YSR Congress party. “He (God) always gives surprises and happiness to everyone,” he said, while reiterating his promise of being there for everyone and resolving their grievances.

On the occasion, he observed that out of the five candidates from the Muslim community who contested on the party ticket in the elections, four have won, showing people’s trust in the YSRC. Taking a dig at the TDP, he said TDP supremo had purchased 23 MLAs and three MPs of the YSRC and now that party got only 23 MLAs and three MPs. He described it as a divine justice.

He pointed out that the TDP had poached YSRC MLAs and made some of them ministers against the rule. Now that party got what it deserved.On the occasion, he assured to live up to the expectations of the people and bring back the better regime that people saw during his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s time.
Guntur East MLA Md Mustafa, senior YSRC leader Rahman and others participated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nandamuri Balakrishna Iqbal Ahmed Khan IPS Jagan Mohan Reddy Guntur Police Parade Grounds Hindupur assembly seat Iqbal Khan IPS MLC seat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp