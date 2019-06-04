Home States Andhra Pradesh

APSCHE declares AP EAMCET 2019 results, Here's how you can check your scores

Of all the 1.95 lakh registered students for engineering EAMCET, 1.85 lakh students have appeared and 1.3 lakh students have been qualified in the examination.

Published: 04th June 2019 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

results

A representational image of students checking their exam results. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) announced EAMCET 2019 results on Tuesday.  

Candidates can download their rank cards from June 10 online at www.sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet. Results can also be accessed on manabadi.com and rtgs.gov.in.

K Ravi Sriteja secured first rank in engineering category by securing 97.50 percent. In Agriculture and Medical category, Sunkara Sai Swati secured first rank with 97.23 percent. Surprisingly, there is no girl student in the top 10 list of engineering stream.

The online entrance for AP EAMCET was conducted from April 20 to April 24 across the state. Of all the 1.95 lakh registered students for engineering EAMCET, 1.85 lakh students have appeared and 1.3 lakh students have been qualified in the examination. Surprisingly, 12,874 candidates who qualified in EAMCET engineering and 3,152 candidates who qualified in EAMCET agriculture examination failed to pass the Intermediate examination.

All the qualified candidates in Engineering category can access 306 private colleges and 17 Universities for admissions.

The examination was conducted for a total of 160 marks in Engineering, Agriculture and Medical. The candidate has to secure a minimum of 40 marks out of the total 160 marks to qualify in the examination. However, for the candidates of scheduled caste there is no qualifying limit.

Around 36,000 students from neighbouring Telangana State too appeared for the examination and of them nearly 34,000 students qualified.

Total students appeared for EAMCET- 267627

Total students qualified- 206672

Total students appeared for EAMCET engineering- 1,85711

Total students qualified in EAMCET engineering- 1,38160 (74.39%)

