Biker in Andhra Pradesh gets jail term for drunk driving

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: In a drunk driving case, District 3rd Special Judicial Magistrate T Ranga Rao on Monday sentenced Dharapu Yellaiah Reddy to 2 days imprisonment. Traffic Sub-Inspector Kantha Rao caught Yellaiah Reddy at Masque Centre in the city while he was riding a bike in an inebriated condition on Sunday.A case was registered against him. When Yellaiah Reddy was produced before the 3rd Special Judicial Magistrate, he was convicted. Kakinada DSP Ramakrishna warned that cases would be registered against motorists if they drive vehicles after consuming liquor, posing a grave threat to other road users.