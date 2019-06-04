Car crash leads to seizure of 200 kg of ganja in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: About 200 kg of ganja was seized from a car which met with an accident at Dharmavaram village in Prathipadu mandal of East Godavari district on Monday. According to the police, a speeding car bearing Telangana registration number crashed into a canal and overturned after hitting a motorcyclist at Dharmavaram.

The motorcyclist who was severely injured in the incident, was shifted to Kakinada GGH. The mishap occurred while the car was going to Vijayawada from Visakhapatnam. On receiving information, Prathipadu police reached the spot and examined the car. About 65 ganja packets were found in the car. Circle Inspector V Maruthi Rao said the car and ganja were seized. A case was registered.