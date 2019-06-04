Dance troupe organiser murdered

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 42-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified miscreants at Srirampuram in Narasaraopet on Sunday night while he was sleeping in front of the house of a woman with whom he had a live-in relationship.

Narasaraopet urban CI Bilaluddin said Gaddam Baji, a dance troupe organiser, had a live-in relationship with K Vijayamma of Srirampuram.Due to sweltering heat, he slept in front of the house of Vijayamma. A group of four miscreants attacked him with knives resulting in his instantaneous death.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Baji complained about the love affair of a girl residing in the same locality to her parents. It is suspected that the girl’s lover might have committed the murder. Baji who had a dispute with another dance troupe, filed a case against it a year ago.

Police also suspect the hand of the rival dance troupe in the murder. Based on a complaint lodged by Vijayamma, the police registered a case. The body was sent for postmortem.