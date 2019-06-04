Follow reservation rule in appointment of village secretariat staffers: Andhra Pradesh Congress

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Congress leader Sake Sailajanath has urged the State government to follow the rule of reservation and ensure social balance in the appointment of staff for the proposed village secretariat.Speaking to media here on Monday, Sailajanath congratulated YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on forming the new government. Welcoming the decision of the State government to appoint one village volunteer for fifty people in villages, he stressed the need for appointing them based on qualification and written test. Sailajanath also cautioned the government to see that new village volunteers system is not a replication of Janmabhoomi committees of the previous government, which has left a bitter taste among the people.

He stressed on the need for giving due priority to minorities and tribals in village volunteers and village secretariat setup. “We do not have any objections over handing over the buildings in the Secretariat in Hyderabad to Telangana government. However, we want the State government to ensure that the assets are divided between the two States on 58:42 ratio,” he said while emphasising the need for the chief ministers of both States to resolve the issue of division of assets listed under schedule IX and X of AP Reorganisation Act through dialogue. The Congress leader said the value of the assets due to Andhra Pradesh is estimated to be around `2 lakh crore and Telangana, being the richer state, should lend a helping hand to the cash-strapped Andhra Pradesh. He also stressed on the need to resolve the issues related to pending power bills and power sector employees. “As the PM is scheduled to visit Tirumala on June 9, the CM should make him agree to Special Status demand,” he said.