Home States Andhra Pradesh

Follow reservation rule in appointment of village secretariat staffers: Andhra Pradesh Congress

Congress leader Sake Sailajanath also cautioned the government to see that new village volunteers system is not a replication of Janmabhoomi committees of the previous government.

Published: 04th June 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Sake Sailajanath

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Sake Sailajanath (File | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Congress leader Sake Sailajanath has urged the State government to follow the rule of reservation and ensure social balance in the appointment of staff for the proposed village secretariat.Speaking to media here on Monday, Sailajanath congratulated YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on forming the new government. Welcoming the decision of the State government to appoint one village volunteer for fifty people in villages, he stressed the need for appointing them based on qualification and written test. Sailajanath also cautioned the government to see that new village volunteers system is not a replication of Janmabhoomi committees of the previous government, which has left a bitter taste among the people.

He stressed on the need for giving due priority to minorities and tribals in village volunteers and village secretariat setup. “We do not have any objections over handing over the buildings in the Secretariat in Hyderabad to Telangana government. However, we want the State government to ensure that the assets are divided between the two States on 58:42 ratio,” he said while emphasising the need for the chief ministers of both States to resolve the issue of division of assets listed under schedule IX and X of AP Reorganisation Act through dialogue. The Congress leader said the value of the assets due to Andhra Pradesh is estimated to be around `2 lakh crore and Telangana, being the richer state, should lend a helping hand to the cash-strapped Andhra Pradesh. He also stressed on the need to resolve the issues related to pending power bills and power sector employees. “As the PM is scheduled to visit Tirumala on June 9, the CM should make him agree to Special Status demand,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sake Sailajanath YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh village secretariat staff Andhra Pradesh village reservation rule

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp