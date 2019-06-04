Get honoured on revealing lapses: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan to officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the government will felicitate the officials who give information about cost escalation of tenders while awarding irrigation project works in the State by the previous government.

While reviewing the irrigation projects with officials at his residence at Tadepalli near here on Monday, Jagan asked the officials to give a clear picture about the progress of Polavaram and other ongoing irrigation projects in the State. On the occasion, he asked the officials to come forward and share information related to loopholes, if any, in the finalisation of tenders during the previous regime. While making it clear that corruption would not be tolerated at any level, the Chief Minister appealed to the officials to furnish details of excess rates, if any, in project works.

He said that the government would felicitate the officials for revealing the irregularities. Jagan said his government had already decided to go for reverse tendering in the works awarded by the TDP government if it found abnormally high cost estimates. The Chief Minister is of the view that the government will save 20 per cent of project cost if it goes for re-tendering.

Directing the officials to give top priority to complete the Polavaram project, which is the lifeline of the State, Jagan hinted at making a personal visit to Polavaram project soon to take stock of the progress of works.

Giving details of the projects, Principal secretary of irrigation Sasi Bhushan Kumar said the State government spent Rs 11,537 crore so far on Polavaram project and the Centre has to reimburse Rs 4,810 crore. The official said another Rs 12,000 crore is necessary for completion of civil works and Rs 27000 crore towards Rehabilitation and Resettlement package. The Chief Minister asked the officials to prepare plans to utilise the Godavari water, which is going waste into the sea.

He said major portion of Godavari water is going waste into the sea during rainy season. Officials should prepare proposals to divert the Godavari water to other parts of the State by storing the water in nearby reservoirs and tanks. He asked the officials to study the possibility of utilising the Buckingham canal for diverting Godavari water.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to prepare a report on priority projects in the State. He said that he is going to inspect the Polavaram project works soon and convene a detailed review meeting on irrigation on June 6.