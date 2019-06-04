Home States Andhra Pradesh

Get honoured on revealing lapses: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan to officials

The Chief Minister asked officials to share information related to loopholes, if any, in finalisation of tenders during previous government.

Published: 04th June 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File| Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the government will felicitate the officials who give information about cost escalation of tenders while awarding irrigation project works in the State by the previous government.

While reviewing the irrigation projects with officials at his residence at Tadepalli near here on Monday, Jagan asked the officials to give a clear picture about the progress of Polavaram and other ongoing irrigation projects in the State. On the occasion, he asked the officials to come forward and share information related to loopholes, if any,  in the finalisation of tenders during the previous regime. While making it clear that corruption would not be tolerated at any level, the Chief Minister appealed to the officials to furnish details of excess rates, if any,  in project works.

He said that the government would felicitate the officials for revealing the irregularities. Jagan said his government had already decided to go for reverse tendering in the works awarded by the TDP government if it found abnormally high cost estimates. The Chief Minister is of the view that the government will save 20 per cent of project cost if it goes for re-tendering.

Directing the officials to give top priority to complete the Polavaram project, which is the lifeline of the State, Jagan hinted at making a personal visit to Polavaram project soon to take stock of the progress of works.

Giving details of the projects, Principal secretary of irrigation Sasi Bhushan Kumar said the State government spent Rs 11,537 crore so far on Polavaram project and the Centre has to reimburse Rs 4,810 crore. The official said another Rs 12,000 crore is necessary for completion of civil works and Rs 27000 crore towards Rehabilitation and Resettlement package. The Chief Minister asked the officials to prepare plans to utilise the Godavari water, which is going waste into the sea.

He said major portion of Godavari water is going waste into the sea during rainy season. Officials should prepare proposals to divert the Godavari water to other parts of the State by storing the water in nearby reservoirs and tanks. He asked the officials to study the possibility of utilising the Buckingham canal for diverting Godavari water.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to prepare a report on priority projects in the State. He said that he is going to inspect the Polavaram project works soon and convene a detailed review meeting on irrigation on June 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh government lapses Andhra Pradesh government whistleblower

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp