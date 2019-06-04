Home States Andhra Pradesh

Gold and silver seized as three robbers arrested in Andhra Pradesh

Vibhudi Venkatesh (24) and two juveniles were taken into custody while they were moving suspiciously near the bus stand with 190 grams of gold ornaments, 150 grams of silver and Rs 6,500 cash.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nandigama police arrested three members of a notorious robber gang on Monday afternoon and recovered 190 grams of gold ornaments, 150 grams of silver articles and Rs 6,500 cash from them.

The police said Vibhudi Venkatesh (24) and two juveniles were taken into custody while they were moving suspiciously near the bus stand in Nandigama. When questioned, the trio admitted to committing robberies and other offences.

Addicted to vices and to lead a luxurious life, the trio, who were auto drivers, started committing petty crimes. Later, they became notorious offenders and used to commit robberies on highways. Explaining their modus operandi, Nandigama police said the gang members would move in auto-rickshaws in villages of Ibrahimpatnam mandal and its surrounding areas during night and commit robberies. The gang members used to target women on finding them alone.

More than 20 cases have been registered against the robber gang in nine police stations in the district. A special police team has been formed to nab three other members of the robber gang, who are absconding. The absconders are said to be the key members of the gang.  

