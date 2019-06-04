Home States Andhra Pradesh

Implementation of special package in lieu of special status soon: BJP Andhra Pradesh chief

He alleged that former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu shifted from Hyderabad after getting caught red-handed in cash-for-vote case despite his right to be based in the combiend capital.

Published: 04th June 2019 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana said that the BJP-led Union government will extend all support to the new YSRC government in the State. Addressing a press conference at Guntur on Monday, the BJP State president said that the central government was ready to implement special package, which was announced to the State in lieu of the Special Category Status.

He alleged that former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu shifted from Hyderabad after getting caught red-handed in cash-for-vote case even though AP government has right to be based in the combined capital for 10 years. He said that the BJP is always with the people and would fight for them to resolve their issues.

“The BJP lost the cadre base due to the alliance with the TDP. We are trying to strengthen the party in the State,” he said, adding that many TDP and Jana Sena leaders will join the BJP soon.On the occasion, AP SC finance corporation director G Devanand, former sarpanch Koteswara Rao and others joined the BJP.
BJP state vice-president T Nagabhushanam, former RTI commissioner Vijaya Babu, Guntur district BJP president N Venkata Rao and others participated in the programme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh BJP YSRC government Kanna Lakshminarayana Andhra Pradesh special status YSRC government Central assistance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp