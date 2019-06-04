Implementation of special package in lieu of special status soon: BJP Andhra Pradesh chief

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana said that the BJP-led Union government will extend all support to the new YSRC government in the State. Addressing a press conference at Guntur on Monday, the BJP State president said that the central government was ready to implement special package, which was announced to the State in lieu of the Special Category Status.

He alleged that former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu shifted from Hyderabad after getting caught red-handed in cash-for-vote case even though AP government has right to be based in the combined capital for 10 years. He said that the BJP is always with the people and would fight for them to resolve their issues.

“The BJP lost the cadre base due to the alliance with the TDP. We are trying to strengthen the party in the State,” he said, adding that many TDP and Jana Sena leaders will join the BJP soon.On the occasion, AP SC finance corporation director G Devanand, former sarpanch Koteswara Rao and others joined the BJP.

BJP state vice-president T Nagabhushanam, former RTI commissioner Vijaya Babu, Guntur district BJP president N Venkata Rao and others participated in the programme.