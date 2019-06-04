Lifer awarded for murder

By Express News Service

ELURU: Principal District Judge Gandham Sunitha on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife and also imposed a fine of `2,000 on him. According to Pedavegi police, Tholam Venkateswara Rao married Kalavathi 14 years ago. The couple got two daughters. Suspecting her fidelity, Rao used to harass her. On July 3, 2015, he stabbed his wife to death while she was asleep. After examining the witnesses in the case, the Judge convicted Rao.