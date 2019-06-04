Home States Andhra Pradesh

Monsoon set to reach Andhra Pradesh in June second week

Many parts of Coastal AP and Rayalaseema are experiencing pre-monsoon showers and thunderstorm activity.

Monsoon clouds, rain

Representational image

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The southwest monsoon this year is likely to set in over Kerala on June 6 and it is expected to hit Andhra Pradesh in the second week of June. IMD officials said that this year the monsoon is delayed by five days. On Monday, some of the cities witnessed formation of thick black clouds in the morning and evening, followed by thunderstorm activity.

As per the latest IMD report, an east­-west shear zone is likely to develop across extreme south peninsula on June 5, showing favourable conditions for onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala. Currently, many parts of Coastal AP and Rayalaseema are experiencing pre-monsoon showers and thunderstorm activity.

Under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation lying over Bay of Bengal off north AP and ­south Odisha coasts, many parts of Coastal AP witnessed thunderstorm activity and heavy rains.“Pre-monsoon showers are very common during summer. For the next two days, thunderstorm and lightning are likely to occur in Coastal AP and Rayalaseema,” said an IMD official.

