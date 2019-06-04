Home States Andhra Pradesh

Solve disputes in sports bodies: Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association to CM Jagan

APOA general-secretary KP Rao came down heavily on secretary-general RK Purushottam for allegedly getting politicians involved in the activities of sports associations.

YSRCP, Jagan

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association (APOA) general secretary KP Rao came down heavily on AP Olympic Association secretary general RK Purushottam for allegedly getting politicians involved in the activities of sports associations to extract benefit out of it. He appealed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to intervene and sort out the disputes to ensure betterment of sports in the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Rao said that as per rules, YSRC Narasannapeta MLA D Krishna Das was not eligible to be elected as the president as he represented Srikakulam District Olympic Association as its president for over 12 years, exceeding his tenure as per the Sports Code implemented by the State government, he said.

“Election of Krishna Das as president can’t be approved by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) as it is violation of Sports Code,” he added. Rao recalled that Purushottam had allegedly duped Guntur MP Galla Jayadev and took Rs 25 lakh for improving sports infrastructure. “He is again resorting to the same tactic to extract benefits out from Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy and MLA Krishna Das, thus violating norms of IOA,” he added.

