South Central Railway GM asks divisional railway managers to formulate monsoon action plan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of preparedness for onset of monsoon, South Central Railway (SCR) general manager Gajanan Mallya on Monday reviewed safety, punctuality and freight loading practices in the zone.

At a video conference with principal heads of departments and divisional railway managers (DRM) of all the six divisions, the GM reviewed the safety aspects to be followed during monsoon to prevent signalling and engineering failures.

He instructed the DRMs to formulate an action plan for monsoon preparations, as part of which patrolling at vulnerable areas should be intensified to ensure track safety and optimal punctuality must be achieved by ensuring safety of the workers.

Mallya also reviewed the progress in the implementation of e-office and Unique Medical Identity Card (UMID) registrations by employees and pensioners.He advised the DRMs to generate income from non-fare revenues through introduction of themes such as rail display networks at the stations, advertisements in the coaches and publicity through screens at the platforms.

Later, the GM also released a video song on safety precautions to be followed by loco pilots and assistant loco pilots while performing their duties.The song has been composed in Telugu to educate the staff about observing safety rules and necessity to maintain discipline during working hours.

Additional general manager John Thomas, administrative officer (construction) Vijay Agarwal, chief administrative officer (construction) Shri Brajendra Kumar, principal financial advisor K Siva Prasad, principal chief commercial manager Arjun Mundiya, principal chief mechanical engineer VM Shrivastava, principal chief signal and telecommunications engineer AA Phadke and others were present.