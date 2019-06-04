South Central Railway to add AC coaches to 10 trains
The South Central Railway (SCR) will add one AC III tier coach to 10 express trains from October 1 onwards, according to a press release issued on Monday.
Published: 04th June 2019 08:33 AM | Last Updated: 04th June 2019 08:33 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) will add one AC III tier coach to 10 express trains from October 1 onwards, according to a press release issued on Monday.The express trains to be augmented with the AC coaches are train number 12733 Narayanadri Express, running between Tirupati and Lingampalli, 12709 Simhapuri Express running between Gudur and Secunderabad, train number 17057 Devagiri Express running between Mumbai CSMT and Secunderabad, 12797 Venkatadri Express running between Kacheguda and Chittoor and 12737 Goutami Express running between Kakinada Port and Lingampally.