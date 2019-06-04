Statues of Ambedkar and YSR vandalised in Warangal

By Express News Service

ELURU: Unidentified miscreants vandalised the statues of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and BR Ambedkar at Mattevarigudem village in Dwaraka Tirumala mandal on Sunday night. Besides damaging the statues, the miscreants set five haystacks on fire. CI Ch Kondala Rao rushed to the village.

Having learnt about the incident, Gopalapuram MLA Talari Venkata Rao visited the village. He asked the police to arrest the culprits. The MLA performed ‘Ksheera Abhishekam’ to the statues. Some villagers alleged that the TDP activists vandalised the statues unable to digest the party’s defeat in the elections.