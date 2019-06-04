VII Economic Survey economic survey from July 1 to September 30 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The VII Economic Survey (Economic Census - 2019) will be taken up in the State from July 1 to September 30 and latest technology will be adopted for the exercise, Planning Secretary Sanjay Gupta has said. Addressing a one-day workshop on Economic Census 2019 here on Monday, he said the previous and sixth economic census was held in 2013 during which 42 lakh organisations and units were surveyed. In the latest economic census, up to 60 lakh units will be surveyed.

He said in the last four years, the growth rate in the country might have increased and the same would be reflected in the economic census. “The fieldwork will be completed by September 30 and two months after that, the final report will be prepared,” he explained. According to him, the survey will be held at the village-level for seven days, mandal-level for one month and district-level for two months. He said the survey will also consider what each family member is engaged in and whether they are managing multiple economic units (where economic transactions happen), how many such people are there, what are their economic resources etc.