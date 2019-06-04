Home States Andhra Pradesh

VII Economic Survey economic survey from July 1 to September 30 in Andhra Pradesh

He said in the last four years, the growth rate in the country might have increased and the same would be reflected in the economic census.

Published: 04th June 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The VII Economic Survey (Economic Census - 2019) will be taken up in the State from July 1 to September 30 and latest technology will be adopted for the exercise, Planning Secretary Sanjay Gupta has said. Addressing a one-day workshop on Economic Census 2019 here on Monday, he said the previous and sixth economic census was held in 2013 during which 42 lakh organisations and units were surveyed. In the latest economic census, up to 60 lakh units will be surveyed.

He said in the last four years, the growth rate in the country might have increased and the same would be reflected in the economic census. “The fieldwork will be completed by September 30 and two months after that, the final report will be prepared,” he explained. According to him, the survey will be held at the village-level for seven days, mandal-level for one month and district-level for two months. He said the survey will also consider what each family member is engaged in and whether they are managing multiple economic units (where economic transactions happen), how many such people are there, what are their economic resources etc.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh VII Economic Survey Vijayawada Economic Census 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp