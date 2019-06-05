Home States Andhra Pradesh

11th C Jain Tirthankara idol found in shrubs in Andhra Pradesh

The members of Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA) found an ancient idol of Jain Tirthankara in shrubs near Basavalingam temple in Macherla of Guntur district.

Published: 05th June 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  The members of Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA) found an ancient idol of Jain Tirthankara in shrubs near Basavalingam temple in Macherla of Guntur district.The CCVA members stumbled upon the idol when they visited Basavalingam temple as part of ‘Preserve Heritage for Posterity’ on Tuesday.

The idol is made of black granite stone. It is 5 feet in height and 3 feet in width. The CCVA members identified that the idol is of Suparshvanatha’s, the seventh Jain Tirthankara.The idol belongs to 11th Century AD and reflects the Kalyani Chalukya style of art and iconography.

Though people of Macherla mostly followed Saivism and Vaishnavism sects, Jainism too prevailed in the town during 10th to 12th century AD. The CCVA members requested the newly-elected MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy to take steps to shift the idol of the seventh Jain Tirthankara to Chennakesava Swamy temple and safeguard it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp